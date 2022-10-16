CBI summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam case

By Parikshit Luthra

Mini Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was allegedly involved in the Delhi Excise scam case. The minister will now appear before the CBI on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy "scam" case, sources told CNBC-TV18. The minister will now appear before the agency at its headquarters at 11 am on Monday.

Sisodia will be questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital, officials said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला. अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.सत्यमेव जयते.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022 -

Last week, the CBI has arrested Abhishek Boinpally who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India was called for questioning on Sunday.

The central agency had also questioned several people including Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said.