CBI raids Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's residence, airline office in bank fraud case

As per the initial information, searches were spread across the residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former Jet Airways director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. CBI had recently filed an FIR where Jet Airways and its promoters are accused of fraud for causing monetary losses to Canara Bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at seven locations in Mumbai associated with Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank.

