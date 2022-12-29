Homeindia news

CBI raids 91 locations to probe alleged registration of foreign medical graduates with fake certificates

By Anand Singha  Dec 29, 2022 4:43:23 PM IST (Published)

The officials informed that the agency has lodged an FIR against 73 foreign medical graduates and 14 state medical councils who were permitted to practise medicine in India without passing the required Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at 91 locations throughout the nation as part of its probe into numerous state medical councils and foreign medical graduates who were permitted to operate in India without completing a mandatory test, according to authorities.

A foreign medical graduate must pass the FMGE/Screening Test administered by the National Board of Examination (NBE) in order to receive a provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practise medicine in India,
The sources said NBE sends its results to candidates as well as councils, they said.
According to authorities, the medical councils could have verified the forged eligibility certificates that these applicants presented by consulting the NBE results that were directly sent to them.
The officials informed that the CBI has filed a case alleging corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery, and cheating against unnamed representatives of state medical councils, the former Medical Council of India, and 73 foreign medical graduates.
