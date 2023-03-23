The move has been a point of concern for the CBI, as it could impede the agency's ability to investigate certain cases in these states without seeking permission from the respective state governments.

On Thursday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed that nine Indian states have withdrawn their general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in their jurisdiction. The affected states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal.

As per the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI requires the consent of the relevant state government to conduct an investigation within its jurisdiction. The Act specifies that state governments can grant general consent to the CBI for investigations of specified classes of offences against specific categories of persons.

However, with the withdrawal of general consent by these nine states, the CBI's authority to investigate cases in these states has been limited. The move has been a point of concern for the CBI , as it could impede the agency's ability to investigate certain cases in these states without seeking permission from the respective state governments.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, highlighted the importance of the provision of Section 6 of the DSPE Act in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha. He emphasized that general consent to the CBI had been granted by the state governments for investigations of specified matters in the past, but now several states have withdrawn this consent.

This decision by the nine states could potentially impact the CBI's ability to investigate cases of corruption, financial fraud, and other criminal offences in these states. The CBI will now have to seek permission from the respective state governments for each investigation, which could result in delays and hinder the agency's effectiveness.

With agency inputs.