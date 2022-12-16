CBI files visa fraud case against former French embassy employees

The accused officials allegedly issued entry visas in lieu of a bribe of Rs 50000 per visa. The alleged files were linked to young farmers and jobless individuals from Punjab.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against two ex-employees of the French embassy's visa department, Shubham Shokeen and Aarti Mandal, on allegations of visa fraud. It alleged that the accused, working in the visa department of the French embassy in Delhi, perpetrated visa fraud for five months from January 1 to May 6, 2022. They are currently being probed.

The CBI also conducted raids at six places in Delhi, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Jammu, and recovered incriminating evidence. The bureau said visa applicants from Punjab and Jammu submitted forged letters claimed to be written by a Bengaluru-based company.

Letters were written to the Consulate General of France in Bengaluru seeking entry visas to join private companies in Port-Le-Havre, France, according to CBI. The accused officials allegedly issued entry visas in lieu of a bribe of Rs 50,000 per visa. After issuing the entry visas, both accused reportedly destroyed documents/files from the visa department.