india News

CBI files visa fraud case against former French embassy employees

CBI files visa fraud case against former French embassy employees

CBI files visa fraud case against former French embassy employees
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 6:01:26 PM IST (Published)

The accused officials allegedly issued entry visas in lieu of a bribe of Rs 50000 per visa. The alleged files were linked to young farmers and jobless individuals from Punjab.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against two ex-employees of the French embassy's visa department, Shubham Shokeen and Aarti Mandal, on allegations of visa fraud. It alleged that the accused, working in the visa department of the French embassy in Delhi, perpetrated visa fraud for five months from January 1 to May 6, 2022. They are currently being probed.

The CBI also conducted raids at six places in Delhi, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Jammu, and recovered incriminating evidence. The bureau said visa applicants from Punjab and Jammu submitted forged letters claimed to be written by a Bengaluru-based company.


Also Read: Goa minister warns taxi operators of action after they prevent US tourists from entering buses for sightseeing

Letters were written to the Consulate General of France in Bengaluru seeking entry visas to join private companies in Port-Le-Havre, France, according to CBI. The accused officials allegedly issued entry visas in lieu of a bribe of Rs 50,000 per visa. After issuing the entry visas, both accused reportedly destroyed documents/files from the visa department.

In a period of five months, the alleged files were linked to young farmers and jobless individuals from Punjab.

Also Read: PM Modi, Russian President Putin review bilateral cooperation in defence, energy and trade

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)visa fraud

