CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials in Balasore train accident

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against three railway officials in Balasore train accident, in Odisha. The three accused have been charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence.

The three accused identified by the CBI include senior section engineer in Balasore Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar who were under the arrest of the probing agency

All three of them have been charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence under sections 304(2) IPC, 34 read with 201 of IPC, 153 of Railways act 1989.

Earlier on July 11, the three accused were produced in the court designated by CBI following completion of five day remand. The CBI sought an extension of remand period by four days which was granted by the court.