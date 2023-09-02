CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsCBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials in Balasore train accident

CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials in Balasore train accident

The three accused identified by the CBI include senior section engineer in Balasore Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar who were under the arrest of the probing agency.

Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri  Sept 2, 2023 10:32:46 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials in Balasore train accident
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against three railway officials in Balasore train accident, in Odisha. The three accused have been charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence. 

The three accused identified by the CBI include senior section engineer in Balasore Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar who were under the arrest of the probing agency
All three of them have been charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence under sections  304(2) IPC, 34 read with 201 of IPC, 153 of Railways act 1989. 
Earlier on July 11, the three accused were produced in the court designated by CBI following completion of five day remand. The CBI sought an extension of remand period by four days which was granted by the court. 
The CBI investigated the triple train accident that took place on June 2 at Bahanaga Bazar that killed 293 people and injured more than 1,000 people.
The deadly crash, one of the worst rail accidents in decades, involved the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CBIOdisha Train Accident

Recommended Articles

View All
PM Modi and US president Joe Biden to have bilateral meeting in Delhi on Sept 8 on sidelines of G20 summit

PM Modi and US president Joe Biden to have bilateral meeting in Delhi on Sept 8 on sidelines of G20 summit

Sept 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit scheduled for December: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit scheduled for December: CM Dhami

Sept 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal remanded to custody of India’s money laundering probing agency till Sept 11

Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal remanded to custody of India’s money laundering probing agency till Sept 11

Sept 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X