CBI files charge sheet against power firm, its former promoter in multi-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and its former promoter Gautam Thapar in an alleged bank fraud of Rs 2,435 crore, officials said Wednesday.

The agency has alleged that the accused had availed loans from a consortium of 13 banks against the same securities without disclosing finances taken from other banks.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court, the CBI has alleged that the accused also borrowed funds from the bank by misrepresentation and falsifying books of accounts, entries and vouchers, a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI registered the case on June 2, 2021, on the complaint from Yes Bank, alleging that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for misappropriation of public money, during the period 2017-2019.

As per an official, the CBI had gathered a lot of evidence and after making a water-tight charge sheet, they filed it before the competent court.

It was found during the investigation that the company had availed credit facilities from Yes Bank but diverted these to its holding company and other group companies, which were under financial stress and where direct lending by any bank would not have been feasible.

The role of the accused, who, in conspiracy with each other, were instrumental in the fraudulent transactions which led to the loss of public money to the tune of Rs 466.51 crore also came to light.

