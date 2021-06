All officers and staff of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been asked to be formally dressed and not to wear jeans, t-shirts, chappals, ruled new director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

"No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals, ad casual attire is allowed in office,” said the order, the Hindustan Times reported. Male employees have been directed to wear formal shirts, trousers and shoes and also properly shaved. Female employees have been asked to wear only sarees, suits, formal shirts, and trousers.