Former Hindustan Organic head gets one year rigorous imprisonment in CBI case

By Anand Singha  Dec 28, 2022 8:37:51 PM IST (Published)

The CBI had filed a disproportionate asset case on April 13, 2005, against Jayaraman Gopal and his wife for amassing Rs 1,55,84,569 in his name and in the names of his family members.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a statement on Wednesday, December 28, announced that a special CBI court has convicted Jayaram Gopal, a former general manager and acting director of Hindustan Organic Chemical Ltd, to one year of hard labour in jail and levied an additional penalty of Rs 3 crore for owning disproportionate assets.

"The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Ernakulam (Kerala) has sentenced Shri Jayaraman Gopal, the then General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 3 crore for possessing disproportionate assets," CBI the said in a statement.


Also read: CBI court issues release order for former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh day after HC refuses to stay bail 

On April 13, 2005, the CBI had filed a case against Gopal and his wife on the grounds that Gopal, while holding the positions of deputy GM (projects), officiating executive director, and other positions at Hindustan Organic  January 1, 1998, and February 28, 2005, had amassed assets in his name and in the names of his family members, worth approximately Rs 1.56 crore, which was out of proportion to his known source of income.

A chargesheet was filed against Jayaraman Gopal following an inquiry. The accused was found guilty and sentenced to prison by the trial court.

Also read: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar & husband approach Bombay HC against CBI arrest

