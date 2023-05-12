English
CBI books Sameer Wankhede for corruption, raids at 29 locations underway

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for corruption, raids at 29 locations underway

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for corruption, raids at 29 locations underway
By Dhananjay Khatri  May 12, 2023 6:52:49 PM IST (Published)

According to the CBI, Wankhede has been booked for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drug bust case out of which he managed to secure Rs 50 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked IRS officer and former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede on charges of corruption and extortion, sources said. The agency also conducted searches at close to 29 locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

According to sources, the latest intervention into the matter by the CBI is based on the complaint given by the NCB. A vigilance enquiry had found substance in the allegation of an extortion conspiracy hatched by those named in the FIR including Wankhede, two former NCB officers and two witnesses in the case.
Wankhede was involved in the investigations of high-profile drug case involving Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested and later given a clean chit by the NCB. As per preliminary information, the CBI has booked a total of five accused in the case including Wankhede, two public servants and two private individuals under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
X