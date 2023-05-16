CBI books freelance journalist of a US-based portal for spying

The agency conducted searches on premises linked to Vivek Raghuvanshi, listed as India correspondent of a US-based portal on defence and strategic affairs on its web site, and people close to him at 12 locations in Jaipur and the National Capital Region (NCR).

A freelance journalist working for a US-based portal has been booked by the CBI for allegedly collecting sensitive information related to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Army, and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries.

Vivek Raghuvanshi who covered defence and strategic affairs for the website was booked under Section 3 (spying) of Official Secrets Act read with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

