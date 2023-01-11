CBI books Amrapali MD Anil Sharma, six others for murder of Balika Vidyapeeth’s ex-secretary

The central agency, which seized control of the investigation at the Patna High Court's order, said that the goal of the murder was to seize control of the property and other assets belonging to the educational institution.

Amrapali Group Managing Director Anil Sharma and six other people were booked by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, January 11, in connection to the murder of Sharad Chandra, a former secretary of a renowned educational institution in Bihar in August 2014.

The central agency, which seized control of the investigation at the Patna High Court's order, said that the goal of the murder was to take over the property and other assets belonging to the educational institution.

"Anil Sharma, MD of Amrapali Group had usurped the trust of Balika Vidyapeeth with the help of Rajendra Prasad Singhania, Dr. Praveen Kumar Sinha, Shyam Sunder Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Singh," the agency said.

Dr. Sharad Chandra, Balika Vidyapeeth's secretary at the time in Lakhisarai, was shot and killed on August 2, 2014, when he was reading a newspaper in his apartment on the university's campus.

The local police conducted an initial inquiry into the case before turning it over to the Bihar Police's CID in October of the same year.

Usha Sharma, Chandra's wife, had submitted a writ case to the Patna High Court in 2017 questioning the conduct of the CID. A CBI investigation into the situation was ordered last month by the single-member bench of judge Rajeev Ranjan Prasad at the HC.

The CBI’s first information report (FIR) filed on Wednesday noted that, “It has been alleged that in August 2009, Anil Sharma, MD of Amrapali Group, had usurped the trust of Balika Vidyapeeth with the help of Rajendra Prasad Singhania, Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha, Shyam Sunder Prasad, and Shambhu Sharan Singh and the deceased was removed forcibly and since then a dispute was going on between both the parties.”

“It is also alleged that the income of Balika Vidyapeeth were usurped by opening a personal account operated by Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha and Dr Shyam Sunder Singh and therefore, the deceased Sharad Chandra was making complaint regarding the unlawful manner in which Balika Vidyapeeth was being run,” as per the FIR.

“The deceased was also regularly threatened and attacked, his house was damaged and firings were made in past,” it added.

The HC remarked that CID had fallen short of its obligation to conduct a free, fair, and impartial inquiry in this matter while ordering a CBI investigation. In December 2014, Sharma was granted an anticipatory bail. He is currently out on bail on medical grounds.