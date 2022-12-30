CBI arrests Jaipur-based Defence Accounts Service officer in bribery case

Uma Shankar Prasad Kushwaha, an official with the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), is expected to appear before a Panchkula court today on charges of corruption, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested several people on Friday, including an officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), in relation to an alleged case of bribery. The agency recovered Rs 40 lakh in cash after conducting raids in nine locations that included Jaipur, Jind, Bathinda, and Sri Ganganagar.

According to the officials, it was alleged that a company with its headquarters in Jind, Haryana, transferred funds through a middleman who was looking for favours from the 1988-batch officer.

Kushwaha, who served as the South Western Command's Integrated Finance Adviser in Jaipur, is accused of favouring a number of companies by giving clearances for contracts and clearing their bills in lieu of a bribe.

The charged officer violated the rules on the GeM portal and cleared the bills for three accused private businesses. Additionally, the IFA colluded with the junior translator, the accounts officer, and other South Western Command officials.

The people accused in this case are Sunil Kumar, M/S Hitech Security Services Pvt Ltd, Jind (Haryana); Prabjinder Singh Brar of M/S ESS PEE Traders, Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan); Dinesh Kumar Jindal, M/S D.K. Enterprises, Bhatinda (Punjab); Ram Roop Meena, Accounts Officer posted at the Office of IFA; Vijay Nama, Junior Translator, PCDA, South Western Command, Jaipur; Rajendra Singh, M/S Tanushree Services, Jhotwara (Jaipur) (alleged middleman).

