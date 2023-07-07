CBI arrests 3 Indian railways officials in Odisha triple train accident case

The arrest comes days after the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, denied all claims of " sabotage" and essentially held "human error" responsible for the deadliest train accident in the recent past.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three Indian railways officials in connection with the Balasore train accident in the eastern state of Odisha.

Senior Section Engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, Section Engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 of the CrPC.

The arrest comes days after the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), under the Ministry of Railways, denied all claims of " sabotage" and essentially held "human error" responsible for the deadliest train accident in the recent past.

The report was in stark contrast to the claims made by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw , who had blamed “signalling interference" and hinted at “sabotage" and tampering with the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident.

Looking at the magnitude and seriousness of the accident, the Railways Ministry initiated action against some railway officials soon after the tragedy struck the nation. Earlier, several media reports claimed that the Railway Ministry moved at least seven senior officials from the South-Eastern Railway (SER) under which the incident took place.

In June, News18 reported that at least 55 percent of the train accidents that took place between 2017-18 and 2021-22 were because of railway staff.

Described as one of the worst train accidents in India, the three-train accident involved — Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, resulted in a pile-up near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha 's Balasore district on June 2.

The accident happened when Coromandel Express, which was supposed to pass through the mail line, entered the loop line and rammed a stationary goods train, resulting in many of its carriages being overturned including some on to another train — the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was passing by at the same time on another track.