CBI arrests three Indian railways officials in Odisha triple train accident case

The arrest comes days after the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, denied all claims of " sabotage" and essentially held "human error" responsible for the deadliest train accident in the recent past.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three Indian railways officials in relation to the Balasore train accident in the eastern state of Odisha.

As per an ANI report, Senior Section Engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, Section Engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar have been arrested after booking under sections 304 and 201 of the CrPC.