CBI arrests journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, ex-Navy commander for spying

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a freelance journalist and ex navy commander allegedly for spying. According to CBI, the independent journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak were arrested on charges of clandestine procurement and sharing of sensitive defense-related information with foreign intelligence agencies.

As per the agency, Raghuvanshi and his associates allegedly received Rs 3 crore from foreign sources. Both Raghuvanshi and Pathak were presented before a special CBI court on the same day, which subsequently granted the agency custody of the suspects for a period of six days. The CBI spokesperson stated that the accused individuals, particularly Raghuvanshi and his associate Pathak, were found to be in possession of classified secret documents related to Indian defense establishments.

"It was also alleged that the accused (Raghuvanshi) and his associate (Pathak) who is presently working with a (private) firm, were in possession of classified secret document related to Indian defence establishments," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The investigation into the matter was initially conducted by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, but it was later transferred to the CBI at the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Special Cell had received intelligence inputs indicating the involvement of certain Indian journalists in procuring and transmitting sensitive information to foreign intelligence agencies, thereby potentially jeopardizing relations with friendly nations.

Based on the information procured by the Special Cell, it was posited that a journalist was surreptitiously amassing "sensitive information" regarding the "future procurement of armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of our country’s classified communications/information related to national security, and details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries, which can spoil the bilateral relations of India with them…" the FIR said.

After meticulous groundwork and vigilant surveillance, the CBI conducted extensive raids on Tuesday, covering 15 locations in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, including premises associated with Raghuvanshi and other suspects. During the searches, the agency seized 48 electronic devices belonging to the accused and their associates. Additionally, several incriminating documents pertaining to Indian defense establishments were recovered.

"The CBI has seized 48 electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, hard disks, and pen drives, belonging to the FIR named accused and others associated with the said accused, during the searches," the spokesperson said.

"The data stored in cloud-based accounts/e-mails/social media accounts belonging to the accused/others have also been recovered by digital forensic experts of the CBI," he further said.

"The scrutiny of devices recovered so far from the possession of the accused also revealed that the accused was allegedly collecting confidential information related to India’s defence procurement from different sources. He was in contact with several foreign entities/agents/persons, and he had entered into contracts/agreements with several foreign entities for sharing of confidential information. It was also alleged that the accused and his family members had received a substantial amount from foreign sources," he added.

Raghuvanshi, identified as the India correspondent for a US-based portal specialising in defense and strategic affairs, was taken into custody along with Pathak. The accused have been charged under Section 3 (spying) of the Official Secrets Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

