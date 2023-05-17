CBI arrests journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, ex-Navy commander for spying

Raghuvanshi, identified as the India correspondent for a US-based portal specialising in defense and strategic affairs, was taken into custody along with Pathak. The accused have been charged under Section 3 (spying) of the Official Secrets Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a freelance journalist and ex navy commander allegedly for spying. According to CBI, the independent journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak were arrested on charges of clandestine procurement and sharing of sensitive defense-related information with foreign intelligence agencies.

As per the agency, Raghuvanshi and his associates allegedly received Rs 3 crore from foreign sources. Both Raghuvanshi and Pathak were presented before a special CBI court on the same day, which subsequently granted the agency custody of the suspects for a period of six days. The CBI spokesperson stated that the accused individuals, particularly Raghuvanshi and his associate Pathak, were found to be in possession of classified secret documents related to Indian defense establishments.

"It was also alleged that the accused (Raghuvanshi) and his associate (Pathak) who is presently working with a (private) firm, were in possession of classified secret document related to Indian defence establishments," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.