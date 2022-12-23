English
india News

CBI arrests former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 23, 2022 9:56:16 PM IST (Updated)



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested former ICICI Bank chief executive officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar as part of its investigation into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group.

The CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, her husband, and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Also Read: CBI files case against Corporate Power Ltd in Rs 4,000 crore bank fraud
It is alleged that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as a loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.
It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement after filing the FIR in 2019.
