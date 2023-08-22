A scuffle broke out between protesting farmers' associations and the police in Mandya district of Karnataka. Farmers' associations have given a call to block the Bengaluru-Mysuru express highway and stage a protest opposing releasing of river Cauvery's water to Tamil Nadu.

The protesters are being detained by the police.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress government in Karnataka is convening an all-party meeting on August 23 to discuss the Cauvery water sharing issue in view of the low inflow of water into the reservoir due to poor rains.

Karnataka asks authority to review order on releasing water to TN

On August 18, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had said the state government has written to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) requesting it to review the order directing the state to release 10,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis for the next 15 days.

The government had said there had been inadequate rains this year and the state is facing a drought. "We have received less rain this time. There is a situation of drought. If there were adequate rains, Karnataka would have released water but there are no rains now. So, there is a big difficulty. More than crops, water for drinking purpose is a major challenge for us," Shivakumar had said.

SC ruling on Cauvery water sharing

The Supreme Court had in 2018 ruling allotted 419 TMC of the total 740 TMC of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, with 270 TMC allocated to Karnataka, 30 TMC to Kerala, 7 TMC to Puducherry, and 10 TMC for environmental protection.