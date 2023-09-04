Talking about the Cauvery water dispute, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on September 4, Monday, said that the Congress government knew how to protect farmers and accused the BJP and JDS of politicising the issue. Meanwhile, pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest by standing in Cauvery water near Srirangapatna in the Mandya district of Karnataka. They are demanding to stop the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu demanded 25,000 cusecs of water. We agreed on 3,000 cusecs and now the court has given 5,000 cusecs. The matter is in court again, we are appealing before the authorities that has to be reduced because there is no rain," Shivakumar said.

In another protest, organisations performed pooja and abhisheka on the Cauvery statue in the Mandya district. The protest took place as Karnataka released 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis from its reservoirs following the directive from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

#WATCH | Mandya (Karnataka): Pro-Kannada organisations performed pooja and abhisheka on the Cauvery statue. pic.twitter.com/FfWcdlDpys — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) convener Vatal Nagaraj said all of Karnataka has to stand as one unit by speaking in one voice.

"I am warning you, Stalin. Don't you think Tamils living in Bengaluru drink Cauvery water? If you want Cauvery water, then take away all the Tamils from here," Nagaraj alleged. "We warn you (Stalin). We will block the borders. We will stop Tamil movies," Nagaraj said cautioning Stalin to carry out the move.

SC ruling on Cauvery water sharing