Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the Congress government knows how to protect farmers and accused BJP and JDS of doing politics on the issue. Meanwhile, pro-Kannada organisations on Monday staged a protest by standing in Cauvery water near Srirangapatna in the Mandya district of Karnataka. They are demanding to stop the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
"Tamil Nadu demanded 25,000 cusecs of water. We agreed on 3,000 cusecs and now the court has given 5,000 cusecs. The matter is in court again, we are appealing before the authorities that has to be reduced because there is no rain," Shivakumar said.
In another protest, organisations performed pooja and abhisheka on the Cauvery statue in the Mandya district. he protest took place as Karnataka released 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis from its reservoirs following the directive from Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
#WATCH | Mandya (Karnataka): Pro-Kannada organisations performed pooja and abhisheka on the Cauvery statue. pic.twitter.com/FfWcdlDpys— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023
Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) convener Vatal Nagaraj said all of Karnataka has to stand as one unit by speaking in one voice.
"I am warning you, Stalin. Don't you think Tamils living in Bengaluru drink Cauvery water? If you want Cauvery water, then take away all the Tamils from here," Nagaraj alleged. "We warn you (Stalin). We will block the borders. We will stop Tamil movies," Nagaraj said cautioning Stalin with carrying out the move.
SC ruling on Cauvery water sharing
The Supreme Court had in 2018 ruling allotted 419 TMC of the total 740 TMC of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, with 270 TMC allocated to Karnataka, 30 TMC to Kerala, 7 TMC to Puducherry, and 10 TMC for environmental protection.
