Cauvery water dispute LIVE updates: Karnataka moves Supreme Court on issue with Tamil Nadu

Cauvery water dispute LIVE: Senior Karnataka Parliament members to join all-party meeting
"Karnataka govt is calling all-party meeting on water disputes related to Cauvery...it is on Wednesday (23rd August). I have called some senior Parliament members to be part of the meeting...to seek the solution we have called this meeting": Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Cauvery water dispute LIVE | How old is the issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka?
The Cauvery water-sharing dispute has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades.
The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities. Read more here.
Cauvery water dispute LIVE | Karnataka to hold all-party meeting on August 23
The Congress government in Karnataka will convene an all-party meeting on August 23 to discuss the issue on the Cauvery water sharing with Tamil Nadu.
Cauvery water dispute LIVE | Karnataka moves Supreme Court
The Karnataka Government has decided to the move Supreme Court over the Cauvery River row, seeking fresh directions on the release of water to Tamil Nadu.