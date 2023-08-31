CNBC TV18
Cauvery dispute | Karnataka farmers protest against releasing 5000 cusecs water to Tamil Nadu

Cauvery dispute | Karnataka farmers protest against releasing 5000 cusecs water to Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had directed the Karnataka government to ensure that 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water reaches Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu everyday for the next fortnight up to September 12.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 31, 2023 1:50:28 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Cauvery dispute | Karnataka farmers protest against releasing 5000 cusecs water to Tamil Nadu
Farmers in the Mandya district of Karnataka continue to protest as the state has started releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had directed the Karnataka government to ensure that 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water reaches Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu everyday for the next fortnight up to September 12.
Earlier, Karnataka was asked to release 10,000 cusecs of water but the state appealed for a review of the order saying that there was inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of Cauvery basin. Considering the water situation, the CWMA ordered releasing 5,000 cusecs.
The water was released from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam and Kabini reservoir in Mysuru, news agency PTI reported.
CauveryKarnatakaTamil Nadu

