The government on Friday said that a total of 29 people have tested positive for the new strain of Covid-19 in the country.

The samples that tested positive for the new strain were 8 from NCDC, Delhi; 2 from IGIB, Delhi; 10 from NIMHANS, Bengaluru; 3 from CCMB, Hyderabad; 1 from NIBG Kalyani and 5 from NIV, Pune.

The government has put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the spread of new variant of coronavirus, first found in the UK.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Epidemiological Surveillance and Response in the context of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 has already been issued by the Health Ministry.

The purpose of this initiative is to ensure proper screening of international travellers arriving in India for early detection of new SAR-CoV-2 variant cases.

Further, epidemiological surveillance of the passengers, who have arrived in India since November 23, will be conducted in the community through active follow up.

Meanwhile, the government last week said that Covid-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the coronavirus.

"There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against COVID-19 variants reported from the UK or South Africa. Vaccines stimulate our immune system to produce a wide range of protective antibodies. The changes in the variants are not sufficient to make the vaccines ineffective," said Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan

(With inputs from PTI)