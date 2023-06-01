'Carpet Road': Video of Maharashtra villagers exposing poor road quality inspires meme fest

According to the villagers, the road was recently constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). As the road disintegrated, online memes, calling out the alleged corruption in road construction work, injected some humour into the situation.

A video of the residents of Karjat and Hast Pokhari villages in Jalna district of Maharashtra exposing poor road construction work is going viral on social media. In the video the villagers can be seen lifting up large patches of a newly-built road with their bare hands.

According to the villagers, the road was recently constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The video has gone viral on social media with users showering memes calling out the alleged corruption in road construction work.

As seen in the video, it seems that the road was constructed hastily using cheap materials. The villagers have accused the contractor of a scam and doing poor quality work.

Meanwhile, the online memes on the video have added a touch of humour into the situation. Here’s a look at some of the memes shared on the ‘Carpet Road.'

A user took a different direction and called it a ‘Road biscuit’, not a carpet.

Some optimistic users called it the latest technology in civil engineering. One user remarked that it is a ‘transferable road.’

Another user co-related it to a real life situation and said, “When you said you have cleaned your room and mom finds out all the kachra hidden under the bed and table.”

Soon a theme started emerging in the memes with many users drawing references from Akshay Kumar’s film Khatta Meetha, in which he played the role of a contractor.

GIFs of the movie's dialogues, which aptly fitted the situation, were used by many Twitter users.

Dialogues from other Bollywood movies were used as well.

The Lokmat Times reported that the road was initially in a poor state, prompting residents to repeatedly request the elected representatives to reconstruct it.

After the project was approved, the road was expected to be the first in the district built using advanced German technology. However, as seen in the video, that may not have been the case.