'Carpet Road': Video of Maharashtra villagers exposing poor road quality inspires meme fest

According to the villagers, the road was recently constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). As the road disintegrated, online memes, calling out the alleged corruption in road construction work, injected some humour into the situation.

A video of the residents of Karjat and Hast Pokhari villages in Jalna district of Maharashtra exposing poor road construction work is going viral on social media. In the video the villagers can be seen lifting up large patches of a newly-built road with their bare hands.

According to the villagers, the road was recently constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The video has gone viral on social media with users showering memes calling out the alleged corruption in road construction work.

Maharashtra Shocker: Villagers in Jalna Expose Contractor's Scam, Lift Newly-Made Road With Bare Hands.pic.twitter.com/9RVKPE7yK7 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) May 31, 2023