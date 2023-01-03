Meet Captain Shiva Chauhan: Indian Army's first woman officer deployed at Siachen Glacier

The Fire and Fury Corps, which looks after military deployment along Kargil-Leh and guards the Siachen glacier, announced on Tuesday that Officer Chauhan has been deployed in the Kumar Post after completing "arduous training."

Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps is the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield in Siachen.

The Fire and Fury Corps, which looks after military deployment along Kargil-Leh and guards the Siachen glacier, announced on Tuesday that Officer Chauhan has been deployed in the Kumar Post after completing "arduous training."

'Breaking the Glass Ceiling' Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen.#SuraSoi@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nQbmJxvLQ4— @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 3, 2023

The corp celebrated the officer "Breaking the glass ceiling" as the first woman officer in Kumar post.

The Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield, had opened its doors to tourists in 2019 under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The minister on October 21, 2019 inaugurated a strategically located bridge across the Shyok River which provides easy connectivity with the Daulat Beg Oldi sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

"The Siachen area is now open for tourists and tourism. From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes," Singh had said.