Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer in the country to join the Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator on Wednesday.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Indian Army said Captain Barak's achievement marked a "Golden Letter Day" in the history of Indian Army Aviation.

Captain Abhilasha Barak was also "awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation", Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, tweeted on Wednesday.

"Young aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons ," ADG-PTI said while sharing some images from the award ceremony.

Earlier, women officers were only responsible for ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps. In June last year, the Army had said two women officers were selected for helicopter pilot training for the first time. Earlier, women officers were only responsible for ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps. In June last year, the Army had said two women officers were selected for helicopter pilot training for the first time.

Captain Abhilasha Barak was also "awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots (Credit: Twitter/@adgpi)

"Fifteen women officers volunteered to join the Army aviation. However, only two officers qualified after undergoing a stringent selection process that included the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT) and medicals," News 18 quoted the Army as saying.

The Army had reportedly said that on successful completion of training at Nashik, the officers would join flying duties by July 2022.

As of March this year, a total of 29 women officers were part of the Army Aviation Corps, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

Captain Abhilasha Barak walks in front (Credit: Twitter/@adgpi)

According to the Indian Army's official website, the Army Aviation Corps was established on November 1, 1986. It was “immediately inducted into Operation Pawan,” which has been described as a “crucial test” for the Corps that had been newly formed.

The Corps has been "responsible for saving hundreds of lives, besides providing life-sustaining logistic support while operating constantly at super-high altitudes," the website said.