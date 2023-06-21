Capris to noodle-strap tops: Uttar Pradesh temples ban western attire, impose dress code for devotees

At least a dozen temples in Uttar Pradesh have banned the entry of devotees wearing clothes such as rugged jeans, noodle-strap tops, shorts, mini-skirts, lungis and other such attire.

At least a dozen temples across Uttar Pradesh have banned the entry of devotees wearing ‘indecent clothing’. Temples in different districts have implemented the dress code and have also laid out restrictions on the entry of the ‘non-sanatani Hindus’ into the premises.

The dress code, specifically restricts western attires and the banned outfits list include rugged jeans, capris, shorts, noodle-strap tops, bermudas, mini-skirts, and lungis among others, according to a News 18 report.

The restrictions imposed by the temples remind of a similar move made by the Shia Bada Imambara in 2019 and 2020. The Shia clerics, in 2019 and 2020, implemented a ‘dress code’ and imposed a ban on shooting videos at the Imambadas, terming it “unIslamic”.

The implementation of the dress code was started by the Shanidev Maharajji temple in Meerut district, the report added.

The famous temple houses a 27-feet tall statue of Shanidev Maharaj and the mahant of the temple, Mahamandaleshwar Mahendra Das Ji Maharaj, made it mandatory for devotees to come only in decent attire.

Meanwhile, Sachin Kansal, a ‘pradhan sewak’ of the temple, told News18 that the decision was taken after the management observed a gradual influence of western culture on people’s clothing habits.

Kansal added that people should understand that the temple is a place to meditate and worship and they should come wearing decent attire.

A few days ago the Mankameshwar temple of UP’s Prayagraj district, also issued a similar order stating that devotees, largely women and girls, must not enter the premises wearing short clothes.

Earlier on May 21, another prominent temple, Shri Radha Damodar temple in Mathura, issued a dress code and put up posters and banners to spread the word.

Meanwhile, a temple in Aligarh issued guidelines to the devotees, also stating that the entry of non-Sanatanis is not allowed.

Further, an ancient Hanuman temple in Acchaltalab area of Aligarh issued similar strict guidelines on attire for devotees, which was recently updated with another guideline to restrict entry of non-Sanatanis.

Several other districts in UP have also witnessed a similar trend, as per the News18 report.