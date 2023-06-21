CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsCapris to noodle strap tops: Uttar Pradesh temples ban western attire, impose dress code for devotees

Capris to noodle-strap tops: Uttar Pradesh temples ban western attire, impose dress code for devotees

Capris to noodle-strap tops: Uttar Pradesh temples ban western attire, impose dress code for devotees
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 9:33:45 PM IST (Updated)

At least a dozen temples in Uttar Pradesh have banned the entry of devotees wearing clothes such as rugged jeans, noodle-strap tops, shorts, mini-skirts, lungis and other such attire.

At least a dozen temples across Uttar Pradesh have banned the entry of devotees wearing ‘indecent clothing’. Temples in different districts have implemented the dress code and have also laid out restrictions on the entry of the ‘non-sanatani Hindus’ into the premises.

The dress code, specifically restricts western attires and the banned outfits list include rugged jeans, capris, shorts, noodle-strap tops, bermudas, mini-skirts, and lungis among others, according to a News 18 report.
The restrictions imposed by the temples remind of a similar move made by the Shia Bada Imambara in 2019 and 2020. The Shia clerics, in 2019 and 2020, implemented a ‘dress code’ and imposed a ban on shooting videos at the Imambadas, terming it “unIslamic”.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X