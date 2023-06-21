Capris to noodle-strap tops: Uttar Pradesh temples ban western attire, impose dress code for devotees

At least a dozen temples in Uttar Pradesh have banned the entry of devotees wearing clothes such as rugged jeans, noodle-strap tops, shorts, mini-skirts, lungis and other such attire.

At least a dozen temples across Uttar Pradesh have banned the entry of devotees wearing ‘indecent clothing’. Temples in different districts have implemented the dress code and have also laid out restrictions on the entry of the ‘non-sanatani Hindus’ into the premises.

The dress code, specifically restricts western attires and the banned outfits list include rugged jeans, capris, shorts, noodle-strap tops, bermudas, mini-skirts, and lungis among others, according to a News 18 report.

The restrictions imposed by the temples remind of a similar move made by the Shia Bada Imambara in 2019 and 2020. The Shia clerics, in 2019 and 2020, implemented a ‘dress code’ and imposed a ban on shooting videos at the Imambadas, terming it “unIslamic”.