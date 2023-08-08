1,532 suicides in CAPFs, Assam Rifles since 2011: Home Ministry tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister Nityanand Rai revealed that 1,532 personnel from CAPFs, Assam Rifles, and National Security Guard have died by suicide since 2011, though not due to system harassment.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that a total of 1,532 members from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles and the National Security Guard have committed suicide since 2011. However, none of them were related to harassment in the system, he claimed.

Rai went on to share that a task force has been established to systematically identify potential risk factors and groups susceptible to these risks.

Additionally, the task force is tasked with proposing corrective actions to prevent suicides and instances of fratricide within the CAPFs and Assam Rifles. The task force report's findings are still pending, Rai said.

Addressing concerns, the Minister of State for Home clarified that no instances of suicide have been linked to harassment within the system, according to reported cases.

This accounts for personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Assam Rifles.

Earlier in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Rai wrote to the Lok Sabha that 53,336 CAPFs and Assam Rifles personnel had quit their jobs in the past five years. They either took voluntary retirement (47,000) or resigned (6,336).

"A total of 12,380 people quit their job from CAPF in 2022 following a similar move taken by 12,003 personnel in 2021; 7,690 in 2020; 10,323 in 2019; and 10,940 in 2018," Rai said in a written response to Congress MP Manickam Tagore's question.

On August 1 he also wrote that 658 CAPFs and AR personnel had taken their own lives between 2018 and 2022. OF them, a majority (230) were from the CRPF, 174 from BSF, 91 from CISF, 65 from SSB, 51 from ITBP and 47 from Assam Rifles.

In his earlier written reply, Rai noted, "Improvement in working conditions/amenities and welfare of CAPFs and AR is a constant endeavour of the Government."

Transparent guidelines have been implemented concerning their transfer and leave, Rai said on initiatives for personnel welfare. Moreover, preferences for postings are taken into account whenever feasible, especially for those who have served in challenging areas. Additionally, any period of hospitalisation resulting from duty-related injuries is recognised as on-duty time.

Furthermore, to enhance the overall welfare, regular engagements between officers and troops have been established to identify and address concerns. The authorities are also actively regulating duty hours to ensure ample rest and relief.

