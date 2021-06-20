Can't pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to kin of COVID victims, Centre tells SC

Centre has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court saying that due to financial constraints and other factors, ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh can't be paid to family members of the people who died due to COVID-19.

The Centre also further submitted to the top court in its affidavit that the Union and all state governments have spent huge amounts for needy persons to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that their finances are overstretched.

The Centre’s affidavit came in response to a plea seeking directions to the Centre and states to provide ex-gratia compensation of Rs four lakh to the family members of those who have succumbed to the side effects or post COVID-19 diseases, including mucormycosis.

The petition referred to section 12 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, which said that national authority shall recommend guidelines for the minimum standards of relief to be provided to persons affected by disaster, which shall include ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life.

In his plea, Advocate Reepak Kansal said that the apex court has already issued notice on his separate petition seeking directions for ex-gratia compensation of Rs four lakh to the families of those who have died of COVID-19. The petition said that majority of patients with mucormycosis or black, yellow and white fungus, are those who have recovered from COVID-19.

On June 11, the Centre had told the apex court that issues raised in two separate pleas, seeking directions for ex-gratia compensation of Rs four lakh to the families of those who have died of COVID-19, are genuine and are under consideration of the government.

The top court had on May 24 sought the Centre's reply on these two pleas and had said that there should be a uniform policy for issuing death certificates to those succumbing to the virus.

