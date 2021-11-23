Cancelling confirmed railway ticket? Know these refund rules to avoid losing money

Indian Railways caters to the travel needs of a large number of passengers daily. Passengers need to plan their journey well in advance to get a confirmed train ticket. However, at times some last-minute emergencies and change in plans force passengers to cancel their tickets. But how does the refund policy work? Will you get the full refund?

Here’s what you should know about cancelling your train tickets so that you can avoid losing your money.

If you have booked your ticket online on IRCTC, you can directly log in to your ID and cancel the ticket and get your due refund in the original source of payment. For cancelling counter booked tickets, you will have to visit the railway reservation counter and submit the cancellation form along with the ticket.

Refund Rules

The most crucial factor determining the amount of your refund in the event of a ticket cancellation is the timing of the cancellation. For example, if you cancel the ticket after chart preparation on the day of the scheduled departure, you won't be getting any refund for the cancellation.

According to the information available on IRCTC , for train tickets cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, a flat cancellation charge (class-specific) is applied. In event of cancellation of an AC First Class ticket, the charge is Rs 240. For AC 2 tier it's Rs 200, For AC 3 tier it's Rs 120 and for Sleeper class, the cancellation charge is Rs 60.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 12-48 hours of the scheduled departure, cancellation charges shall be 25 percent or the minimum flat rate mentioned above, whichever is higher.

For cancellation done less than 12 hours of scheduled departure and before the final chart preparation, the cancellation charge is 50 percent of the total fare, subject to the minimum cancellation charges.

RAC tickets in Sleeper class will have to be cancelled 30 minutes prior to the train departure. The refund will be processed after a deduction of Rs 60 as charge.