The secretary of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association has written to the Chief Justice of the court, saying that some advocates were trying to mislead the court on for personal and political gain, a day after several lawyers protested in front of a judge who had given a judgement in favour of a BJP leader.

Biswabrata Basu Mallick, the secretary of Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Wednesday, also stated in his letter to Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava that a few advocates are trying to spoil the healthy relationship between the bar and the Bench.

The letter comes a day after Calcutta HC judge Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had initiated contempt of court proceedings against certain persons for obstructing him from going to his court room and also refusing to attend proceedings in his courtroom later.

The lawyers were protesting against Justice Mantha over some of his orders, including the one that recently gave protection to BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari from police action.

Posters were also found pasted with similar allegations on the entrance door and walls of Justice Mantha’s residence at Jodhpur Park area in south Kolkata as also on the boundary walls of several other houses in the neighbourhood. These were removed by workers of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The contempt case initiated by Justice Mantha was referred to a division bench of the High Court, and the Bar Association was asked for its response.

Secretary Mallick underlined that the court must not give importance to the misleading deliberation by some lawyers.

”His Lordship should not give importance to the misleading deliberation of the said learned advocates, doing this in order to achieve their personal as well as political gain,” the secretary wrote.

The letter also took up the association’s long-standing demand for streamlining the courtrooms, stating that lawyers currently move around the three buildings of the high court regularly, besides car parking issues.

Mallick also appeared before the court of Justice Mantha and requested him not to pass any ex-parte order in case of non-appearance of lawyers and assured him that efforts are on to ensure normalcy in the court.

Justice Mantha said that there should not be disturbance in adjudicating matters.

Justice Mantha's colleague Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was quoted as saying in NDTV that "Our judiciary is not so weak that if someone wants, they can control it. This will not be possible and those who are thinking it will happen, are wrong."

Chief Justice Shrivastava has also expressed displeasure over the protests outside Justice Mantha’s court.

(With agencies inputs)