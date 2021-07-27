Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Cairn arbitration: Govt confirms French court order against Indian assets

    Cairn arbitration: Govt confirms French court order against Indian assets

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The government on Tuesday confirmed that a French court has ordered the freezing of certain Indian assets in Paris on a petition by Britain's Cairn Energy, which is seeking to recover USD 1.72 billion from New Delhi after winning an arbitration against retro tax.

    Cairn arbitration: Govt confirms French court order against Indian assets
    The government on Tuesday confirmed that a French court has ordered the freezing of certain Indian assets in Paris on a petition by Britain's Cairn Energy, which is seeking to recover USD 1.72 billion from New Delhi after winning an arbitration against retro tax. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha said the government has filed an appeal against an international arbitration tribunal overturning the levy of Rs 10,247 crore in back taxes on Cairn Energy.
    "Yes sir, an order has been passed by a French Court freezing certain Indian government properties in the case pertaining to Cairn Energy," he said. While the minister did not identify the properties.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Soybean prices in India hit record highs; here’s why

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs4,843.35 -567.90 -10.49
    Cipla913.10 -37.45 -3.94
    Axis Bank731.70 -24.60 -3.25
    Adani Ports663.20 -19.60 -2.87
    Divis Labs4,791.40 -129.75 -2.64
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs4,844.35 -564.80 -10.44
    Axis Bank731.75 -24.40 -3.23
    Kotak Mahindra1,697.95 -42.45 -2.44
    Sun Pharma688.00 -15.55 -2.21
    HDFC2,434.75 -29.40 -1.19
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs4,843.35 -567.90 -10.49
    Cipla913.10 -37.45 -3.94
    Axis Bank731.70 -24.60 -3.25
    Adani Ports663.20 -19.60 -2.87
    Divis Labs4,791.40 -129.75 -2.64
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs4,844.35 -564.80 -10.44
    Axis Bank731.75 -24.40 -3.23
    Kotak Mahindra1,697.95 -42.45 -2.44
    Sun Pharma688.00 -15.55 -2.21
    HDFC2,434.75 -29.40 -1.19

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.46000.04250.06
    Euro-Rupee87.80200.10000.11
    Pound-Rupee102.72000.04100.04
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67610.00200.29
    View More