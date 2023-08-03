Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba's tenure extended for another year

Gauba, a seasoned 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was appointed to the country's top bureaucratic post for two years in 2019. This is his third extension to the post.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday has been given an extension in his service to the government of India. The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet granted him the extension for further period of one year beyond August 30, 2023.

Gauba, a seasoned 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was appointed to the country's top bureaucratic post for two years in 2019. However, his tenure was extended for an additional one-year period beyond August 30, 2022, by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Rajiv Gauba is widely recognised as the key architect behind the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. This act played a pivotal role in the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Gauba has held several crucial positions within the government. He served as the Secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry and played a significant role as an Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, particularly in handling matters related to left-wing extremism.

Born in Punjab, Rajiv Gauba pursued his academic interests and graduated in Physics from Patna University. After a successful tenure as the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand for 15 months, he returned to serve in the central government in 2016.