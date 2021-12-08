Cabinet nod to extension of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural) for three years

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural) for another three years, Union minister Anurag Thakur said. He told a media briefing on Cabinet decisions that the extension has been granted beyond March 2021 and till March 2024.

The scheme will ensure housing for all in rural areas, he said. A government spokesperson said the extension of the scheme will help in the construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses. It will help achieve the target of 2.95 crore 'pucca' houses.

The total financial implication for the remaining construction stands at Rs 1,98,581 crore, the spokesperson said on Twitter.