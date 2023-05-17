Cabinet clears fertiliser subsidy cut, Rs 17,000 cr PLI scheme for IT hardware: Sources

The Union Cabinet is likely to have approved 35 percent cut in nutrient-based subsidy for fertiliser and also approve Rs 17,000 Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardwar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to have approved 35 percent cut in the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP), sources have confirmed to CNBC-TV18. The decision is expected to have a considerable impact on the agriculture sector and fertiliser industry. The new rates of subsidy will come into effect from April to September 2023.

The specific details of the subsidy reduction for these fertilisers are yet to be made official, but it is anticipated that this move will have far-reaching implications for farmers and the overall fertiliser market.

Apart from this, the Cabinet may have also approved a Rs 17,000 Production-linked Incentive PLI 2.0 for IT hardware in today's meeting. The scheme will likely cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra small form factor devices.

The scheme, which has a tenure of six years, is expected to bring about incremental production worth Rs 3.35 lakh crore.

Moreover, the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware is projected to attract an incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore, fostering technological advancements and promoting self-reliance in the IT sector. The scheme is also expected to generate significant direct employment opportunities, with an estimated 75,000 new jobs being created.