Cabinet may slash subsidy on fertilisers by 35%, to approve Rs 17,000 cr PLI scheme for IT hardware

The Union Cabinet is likely to have approved 35 percent cut in nutrient-based subsidy for fertiliser and also approve Rs 17,000 Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardwar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to have approved 35 percent cut in the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP), sources have confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz. The new rates of subsidy will come into effect from April to September 2023.

Apart from this, the Cabinet may have also approved a Rs 17,000 Production-linked Incentive PLI 2.0 for IT hardware in today's meeting. The tenure of the scheme is six years. It will likely cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra small form factor devices.

Here's what is expected from the cabinet outcome

: