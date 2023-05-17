English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsCabinet may slash subsidy on fertilisers by 35%, to approve Rs 17,000 cr PLI scheme for IT hardware

Cabinet may slash subsidy on fertilisers by 35%, to approve Rs 17,000 cr PLI scheme for IT hardware

Cabinet may slash subsidy on fertilisers by 35%, to approve Rs 17,000 cr PLI scheme for IT hardware
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 17, 2023 2:01:42 PM IST (Updated)

The Union Cabinet is likely to have approved 35 percent cut in nutrient-based subsidy for fertiliser and also approve Rs 17,000 Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardwar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to have approved 35 percent cut in the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP), sources have confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz. The new rates of subsidy will come into effect from April to September 2023.

Apart from this, the Cabinet may have also approved a Rs 17,000 Production-linked Incentive PLI 2.0 for IT hardware in today's meeting. The tenure of the scheme is six years. It will likely cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra small form factor devices.
Here's what is expected from the cabinet outcome
:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X