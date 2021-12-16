Cabinet clears proposal to raise minimum age for marriage of women from 18 to 21

The Union Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age for marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years, sources told CNBC-TV18. The Centre had set up a task force under Jaya Jaitly to examine matters related to the age of marriage and motherhood.

Following the Cabinet's approval, the government will introduce an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The government wil also bring amendments to the Special Marriage Act and personal laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the Indian Express reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, had said, "This government is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters. To save the daughters from malnutrition, it is necessary that they're married at the right age."

The task force for the same had been set up in June 2020.

Presently, the minimum age for marriage for men is 21 years, and for women it is 18 years.

Officials from the Ministry of Health, Women and Child Development Ministry and Law Ministry are a part of the task force.