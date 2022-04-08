0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Cabinet approves scheme to distribute fortified rice under govt programmes

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The entire cost of rice fortification of about Rs 2,700 crore per annum and would be borne by the central government.

Cabinet approves scheme to distribute fortified rice under govt programmes
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a scheme to distribute fortified rice under government programmes in three phases, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said. FCI and state agencies have already procured 88.65 LMT of fortified rice for supply and distribution.
Giving details to media after the Cabinet meeting, Thakur said in the first phase, fortified rice is being distributed under ICDS and PM Poshan programmes. The second phase will cover targeted public distribution system (TPDS) and other welfare schemes in all aspirational and high-burden stunting districts by March 2023.
In the final phase, all remaining districts will be covered by March 2024. The entire cost of rice fortification of about Rs 2,700 crore per annum and would be borne by the central government.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Previous Article

NSE Co-location case: Here's what the SEBI committee headed by G Mahalingam may look into

Next Article

DRDO successfully test fires missile propulsion system; to boost long-range air defence weapons

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More