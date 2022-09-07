    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project's 2nd phase, to cost Rs 1,957 crore

    Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project's 2nd phase, to cost Rs 1,957 crore

    Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project's 2nd phase, to cost Rs 1,957 crore
    CNBCTV18.com

    The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore, is fully operational. The second phase from JLN Stadium to Infopark will pass through Kakkanad.

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which will have 11 stations covering a length of over 11 km and cost Rs 1,957 crore. In a statement after the cabinet meeting, the government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.
    The Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of via duct of 1.80 km between Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs 710.93 crore is being implemented as a state sector project. Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is also under construction as a state sector project.
    Kochi is Kerala's most densely populated city and is part of an extended metropolitan region, which is the largest urban agglomeration in the state. The Kochi metropolitan area is estimated to have had a population of about 20.8 Lakh in 2013, 25.8 lakh in 2021 and 33.12 lakh by 2031.

    Kochi Metro

