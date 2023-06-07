Cabinet approves Gurugram metro extension project for Rs 5,452 crore

CNBC TV18
homeindia NewsCabinet approves Gurugram metro extension project for Rs 5,452 crore

By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 7, 2023 3:50:22 PM IST (Updated)

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the elevated project will cost Rs 5,452 crore and improve connectivity within Haryana, specifically in Gurugram.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced today that the Cabinet has approved a Rs 5,452 crore proposal to extend the Metro connectivity project from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram.

The extension was proposed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and will cost Rs 5,452 crore, Goyal announced on June 7. It will be completed in four years
The union minister made this announcement following a Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today. The Cabinet also decided to increase the minimum support price for kharif crops and allot the 4G/5G spectrum to BSNL in a revival package worth Rs 89,047 crore.
