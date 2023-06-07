Cabinet approves Gurugram metro extension project for Rs 5,452 crore

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the elevated project will cost Rs 5,452 crore and improve connectivity within Haryana, specifically in Gurugram.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced today that the Cabinet has approved a Rs 5,452 crore proposal to extend the Metro connectivity project from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram.

It will be completed in four years