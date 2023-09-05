Bypoll 2023: India bloc faces first electoral test as voting begins in 7 seats across 6 states | Details

Voting for the bypolls to the seven assembly constituencies of six states began at 7 am Tuesday and is scheduled to continue till 4 pm amid heavy deployment of security personnel. These six states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Voting for bye-elections is being held for Kerala's Puthupally, Dhupguri seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Dumri in Jharkhand, Ghoshi in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand's Bageshwar, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura. The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

This is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). And therefore, these polls are expected to serve as a litmus test for the INDIA bloc.

INDIA, the alliance of 26 opposition parties, is putting up a united front in the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand’s Dumri, Dhanpur, and Boxanagar in Tripura, and Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar. However, its constituents are contesting against each other in Dhupguri in West Bengal and Puthuppally in Kerala, News 18 reported.

The INDIA bloc includes 26 parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, JMM, AAP, DMK, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, SP and RLD.

Details of seven seats where by-polls:

Uttar Pradesh (Ghosi): The Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who rejoined the BJP. The ruling BJP-led NDA has fielded Chauhan. Meanwhile, SP candidate Sudhakar Singh has got the support of the Congress and Left parties.

West Bengal (Dhupguri): The Dhupguri assembly constituency in north Bengal is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the TMC, BJP, and the Congress-supported CPI(M).

BJP’s Tafajjal Hussain, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly election in February, will take on CPI(M)’s Mizan Hussain in minority-dominated Boxanagar constituency, still considered the Left party’s stronghold.

Meanwhile, Dhanpur, once a strong bastion of the communists, is heading for a direct fight between BJP’s Bindu Debnath and CPI(M)’s Kaushik Debnath.

The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat. The Boxanagar assembly segment has 66 percent minority voters of a total of 43,087 electors.

Jharkhand (Dumri): In Jharkhand’s Dumri, INDIA bloc candidate Bebi Devi is in a direct contest with NDA candidate Yashoda Devi. Meanwhile, the AJSU party has nominated Yashoda Devi as the NDA candidate. The AIMIM has also fielded Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi.

Kerala (Puthuppally): The Congress and the ruling Left will take on each other at the Puthuppally by-poll in Kerala, with the opposition party in the state banking on “anti-incumbency" and the late Oommen Chandy’s legacy.

The Congress-led opposition UDF has fielded Oommen Chandy's son, Chandy Oommen, which analysts view as an apparent strategy to capitalise on the sympathy wave following the former CM's death. Meanwhile, the ruling Left Front once again decided to go with DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas who had unsuccessfully contested the segment in 2016 and 2021 against the late Chandy.

Uttarakhand (Bageshwar): The BJP and the Congress are in a straight contest in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar. The BJP has fielded Das' widow Parvati in the bypoll and is hoping to capitalise on sympathy votes to retain the seat. There are four other candidates in the fray -- Congress' Basant Kumar, Samajwadi Party's Bhagvati Prasad, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal's Arjun Dev and Uttarakhand Parivartan Party's Bhagwat Kohli.