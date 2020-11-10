By Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP ahead in 10 seats in MP; counting of votes underway

MP By elections: Rajveer Singh of Congress takes lead at Hatpipliya seat while BJP is leading on Malhera seat
By Election 2020 LIVE: In early trends, Bhartiya Janata Party is ahead in 10 seats in Madhya Pradesh as counting of votes underway.
Counting of votes for UP Assembly bypolls begins
The counting of votes polled during the byelections to seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats was taken up on Tuesday. An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in the Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani assembly constituencies. Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were in the BJP's kitty.
Counting begins for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls; BJP needs to win 8 of 28 seats for majority
Counting of votes got under way Tuesday morning for bypolls held for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the results will be an indicator of the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in the state. The counting began from 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an election official said. The ruling BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House. The bypoll results are also crucial for former chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago when a section of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.
Nagaland bypolls: Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes polled in the by-elections to two assembly constituencies in Nagaland began as per schedule at 8 am on Tuesday amidst tight security, election officials said. All COVID-19 regulations are being followed for the counting, they said. The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively. A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the two counting centres, the officials said. Central forces and state police have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident, they added.
By Election 2020 LIVE: Counting of votes for Odisha bypolls begins
Counting of votes began on Tuesday in Balasore and Tirtol assembly constituencies of Odisha, where by-elections were held last week, election officials said. The counting started at 8 am amid tight security arrangements and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The deaths of BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta in Balasore and BJD legislator Bishnu Charan Das in Tirtol necessitated the by-polls which were held on November 3. The electoral fortunes of 15 candidates -- six in Balasore and nine in Tirtol -- will be decided on Tuesday.
By Election 2020 LIVE
Below is the number of seats where by election results will be declared.
|MP
|28
|Gujarat
|8
|UP
|7
|Manipur
|5
|Karnataka
|2
|Odisha
|2
|Nagaland
|2
|Jharkhand
|2
|Haryana
|1
|Bihar (LS)
|1
|Telangana
|1
|Chattisgarh
|1
By Election 2020 Results LIVE
Today, by election results will be declared for Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia's defection to the BJP along with 22 MLAs, led to the fall of Kamal Nath's government.
By Election Results 2020 LIVE
By elections are conducted after the resignation or deaths of incumbent candidates, and are typically bunched together alongside a major assembly election or the Lok Sabha poll.
By Elections 2020 LIVE
Welcome to the live coverage of the Bypoll Elections 2020. Results will be declared in Madhya Pradesh (28 seats) and 10 other states (30 seats in total). The results will be declared along with those of Bihar Election 2020 where JDU's Nitish Kumar, seeking a fourth term in office, is being challenged by RJD scion Tejashwi Pratap.