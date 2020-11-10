By Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP ahead in 10 seats in MP; counting of votes underway

Counting begins for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls; BJP needs to win 8 of 28 seats for majority

Counting of votes got under way Tuesday morning for bypolls held for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the results will be an indicator of the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in the state. The counting began from 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an election official said. The ruling BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House. The bypoll results are also crucial for former chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago when a section of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.