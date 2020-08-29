India By 2023, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland to have rail connectivity Updated : August 29, 2020 05:27 PM IST The North-east Frontier Railways is laying tracks to connect the capital cities of three more north-eastern states -- Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland -- by March 2023. The NFR General Manager said the government had sanctioned electrification of railway lines in the region and tender-related work was being undertaken for the purpose. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply