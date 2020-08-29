  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

By 2023, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland to have rail connectivity

Updated : August 29, 2020 05:27 PM IST

The North-east Frontier Railways is laying tracks to connect the capital cities of three more north-eastern states -- Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland -- by March 2023.
The NFR General Manager said the government had sanctioned electrification of railway lines in the region and tender-related work was being undertaken for the purpose.
By 2023, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland to have rail connectivity

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement