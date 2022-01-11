By 2023 end, this tunnel in Maharashtra will be world’s widest

Travellers going from Pune to Mumbai will be travelling through the world’s widest and India’s longest tunnel by the end of 2023. The tunnel is part of the 19-km long Khopoli-Sinhgad Institute section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and is already 50 percent complete. The tunnel stretch of the link runs between Khalapur and Lonavala. At its completion, the main portion of the tunnel will be 8.92 km long.

“The work on the Mumbai-Pune missing link project is going on full swing. More than 50 per cent work on the 1.75-km and 8.92-km tunnels has been completed. Each tunnel has a width of 23 metres, making them the widest tunnels in the world,” Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Joint Managing Director (Engineering) Anilkumar Gaikwad, told Mid-day.

The two tunnels are among the longest in the country . The project is expected to save 25-30 minutes of commute time and also offer protection against disruptions from landslides that often occur in the area. The tunnels will be interconnected at every 300 metres.

“The foundation work of the 170-metre cable-stayed bridge has also started. The work got delayed because of the pandemic, but looking at the current pace of work, we expect that motorists would be able to travel through the tunnels and the bridge by December 2023,” Gaikwad added.

