Sixteen, including children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

A private bus fell into a gorge in the Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children dead.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the accident took place near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

Himachal Pradesh | 10 dead after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. Injured being shifted to Local hospitals, teams from Kullu moved to spot: DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg pic.twitter.com/iJ06mN1SEF — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

The bus was headed to Sainj. As per some reports quoting officials, at least 40 people, including school kids were on the bus when the accident took place.

More details are awaited.