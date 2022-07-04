Cross
Sixteen, including children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg further elaborated that said that the accident took place near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot and the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital, he added.

A private bus fell into a gorge in the Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children dead.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the accident took place near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.
The bus was headed to Sainj. As per some reports quoting officials, at least 40 people, including school kids were on the bus when the accident took place.
More details are awaited.
First Published:  IST
