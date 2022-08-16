6 ITBP personnel dead as bus carrying 39 security officials falls into gorge in J&K

Mini
The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The jawans were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra.
#WATCH Injured ITBP personnel rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, J&K— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
6 ITBP personnel have lost their lives, several injured after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and 2 Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/7QjiswkUnt
#WATCH Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel falls into riverbed in Pahalgam after its brakes reportedly failed, casualties feared#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/r66lQztfKu— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम इलाके में आईटीबीपी के 39 जवानों से भरी बस के खाई में गिरने की ख़बर बेहद दुःखद है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2022
मैं घायल जवानों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने और शहीद जवानों की आत्मा की शांति की कामना करता हूं एवं शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं।