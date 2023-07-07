Three killed, 6 injured in bus accident on route to PM Modi's rally in Raipur today

A bus carrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Raipur collided with a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, resulting in three deaths and six injuries. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences and announced financial assistance to the victims' families.
Three people were killed and six others injured when a bus ferrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Raipur, rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, police said.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the accident.
"I announce an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin members of each of the deceased in the accident with the bus which was heading to attend the public meeting of the Honorable Prime Minister," Baghel tweeted.
For LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Raipur and five other cities, check here.
He added, "Instructions have been given to the administration to provide better treatment to the injured. We all stand with their families during this difficult time."
The accident occurred near Beltara village when the bus with around 40 people on board was heading to Raipur from Ambikapur, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.
Prima facie, the bus driver could not clearly see the stationary truck parked on the roadside due to heavy rainfall, as a result of which the bus rammed into it from the rear side, he said.
ALSO READ | Defamation case: Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction | What happens now?
"Three people died in the accident while six others sustained injuries, two of them critically," the police said.
The deceased were identified as Sajan (30), Rukdev (45), both natives of Surajpur district, and bus driver Akram Raza (28), a resident of Balrampur district, he said.
Of the injured, the condition of two passengers from Surajpur — Lilu Gupta, the BJP's Latori unit mandal president, and Vishambhar Yadav, the party's mandal general secretary — is said to be critical. They have been shifted to a private hospital in Bilaspur, the police said.
ALSO READ | Ahead of polls, PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 7-8: Check itinerary and events
Four other injured were admitted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilspur, he said.
Investigation into the incident is underway, Singh said.
The PM's rally is scheduled to be held at Science College ground in Raipur. He began his day by laying the foundation of projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in the poll-bound state. The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are due this year.
First Published: Jul 7, 2023 12:03 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Madras HC bats for marital property to strengthen the hands of women
Jul 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Healthy India | National Research Foundation — here's why India should broaden its research graph
Jul 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Threads explained: How is the new Meta app different from Twitter? Steps to install, verification and privacy
Jul 6, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Online Gaming — here's how critical a conducive taxation regime is for user safety
Jul 6, 2023 IST6 Min Read