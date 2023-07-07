Three killed, 6 injured in bus accident on route to PM Modi's rally in Raipur today

A bus carrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Raipur collided with a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, resulting in three deaths and six injuries. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences and announced financial assistance to the victims' families.

Three people were killed and six others injured when a bus ferrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Raipur, rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, police said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the accident.

"I announce an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin members of each of the deceased in the accident with the bus which was heading to attend the public meeting of the Honorable Prime Minister," Baghel tweeted.

For LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Raipur and five other cities, check here.

He added, "Instructions have been given to the administration to provide better treatment to the injured. We all stand with their families during this difficult time."

The accident occurred near Beltara village when the bus with around 40 people on board was heading to Raipur from Ambikapur, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

Prima facie, the bus driver could not clearly see the stationary truck parked on the roadside due to heavy rainfall, as a result of which the bus rammed into it from the rear side, he said.

"Three people died in the accident while six others sustained injuries, two of them critically," the police said.

The deceased were identified as Sajan (30), Rukdev (45), both natives of Surajpur district, and bus driver Akram Raza (28), a resident of Balrampur district, he said.

Of the injured, the condition of two passengers from Surajpur — Lilu Gupta, the BJP's Latori unit mandal president, and Vishambhar Yadav, the party's mandal general secretary — is said to be critical. They have been shifted to a private hospital in Bilaspur, the police said.

Four other injured were admitted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilspur, he said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, Singh said.